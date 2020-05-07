Govt studying resumption of more commercial activities

Muscat: The Supreme Committee on Covid 19 held its sixth e-press conference on Thursday, which was attended by the ministers of health and education and officials from both the ministries.

In his statement, Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, the Minister of Health, said the virus is still spreading widely, and “We must strictly adhere to the measures of social distancing and not endanger the lives of others.”

He said, “Unfortunately, some have been complacent since the beginning of Ramadhan with reports of social gatherings that still take place in some governorates.”

He said 168 cases reported on Wednesday were because of the gathering of the laborers and actions have been taken in the matter. Meanwhile, 55 cases recorded on Thursday were mostly from labor camps.

The other important points highlighted by the Minister of Health are:

The economic burden of the pandemic is the worst economic situation after the First World War.

A team is studying to reopen more commercial activities, but unfortunately, some visitors and workers were found to be not following guidelines in activities that resumed last week.

Non-Omanis constitute 75 percent of the total cases so far and this because some of them did not adhere to the precautionary measures.

There are 68 cases admitted to hospitals, of which 22 cases in intensive care units.

Among 106 infections reported among healthcare workers, 20 percent is due to infections from patients care.

Some people are still reckless and indulge in gatherings, parties, and barbecues despite warnings.

The rules are flexible for heads of different government units to call their employees for work if needed.

Everyone should still adhere to physical and social spacing, washing hands with soap and water, and staying at home if there are any respiratory symptoms.

There is a possibility that the pandemic will continue for months or years, and countries must study how life can return to normal.

The cost of the 50,000 examinations conducted so far is RO2 million.

The recent increase in the number of infected cases is due to the active epidemiological investigation carried out by the ministry.

Some employees of delivery companies were infected, while some truck drivers who transported materials and goods between one governorate and another were found to have Covid-19.

There is a significant decrease in cases in the Muttrah, which is now under isolation.

With the number of cases affected in Muttrah constantly decreasing, we will review withdrawing the wilayat’s isolation by May 29.

The epidemiological curve depends on the surveillance mechanism and the Sultanate has adopted two methods of surveillance. “We may not reach what is known as the peak, and the curve may run flat until the number of cases goes down.”

An expatriate is in intensive care since March and he has not still left the hospital.

Truck drivers coming from other GCC countries who exhibit Covid-19 symptoms will be examined at the border crossings.

The situation in Dhofar is quite good but people have not been following precautionary measures as they used to do.

The important points highlighted by Dr. Madiha bint Ahmed al Shibaniyah, Minister of Education, and other officials from the Ministry of Education.

Students from grades 1 to 11 eleven will be promoted to higher levels.

We formed a technical team to study the situation in the coming academic year in light of the Covid-19 impact.

The start of the school academic year is usually at the end of August, and we are studying alternatives in this aspect, which will be based on the report of the technical team.

We will announce the precautionary measures with the announcement of the date of the next academic year.

The subject of tuition fees in private schools is governed by legal provisions

The relationship between private schools, their employees, and the parents is governed by several laws.

The teaching allowance will not be deducted as teachers are still at work including online classes and monitoring grades.

As far international schools are concerned, exams have been canceled worldwide

International schools are not supposed to conduct classes at schools. They could conduct classes through online platforms.