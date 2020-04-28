Supreme Committee allows some commercial activities

Muscat: The Supreme Committee on Covid-19 held a meeting on Tuesday during which it decided to open some business activities.

The meeting, held at the Ministry of Interior, was chaired by Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidi, Minister of Interior.

The committee studied topics related to economic impact of the pandemic, particularly commercial and industrial activities. It discussed some proposed solutions that consider public health and support the reopening of some business activities.

The Supreme Committee, after coordinating with some departments concerned in the public and private sectors, decided to open some commercial activities:

· Vehicle repair workshops.

· Fishing boat repair workshops.

· Vehicle spare parts shops.

· Shops selling spare parts of fishing equipment.

· Shops selling electronic and electrical appliances and computers.

· Shops repairing home electrical appliances/equipment.

· Satellite TV dishes, equipment.

· Car rental offices.

· Equipment and machinery rent offices.

· Stationary and office supplies.

· Printing press.

· Sanad offices.

· Quarries and stone crushers.

Customers visiting the above-mentioned shops, offices, and outlets are prohibited from entering the workplace, and the services have to be limited to receiving and delivering, according to the decision of the Supreme Committee.

The committee also decided to allow the opening of the following activities in the condition that only two customers at a time are allowed to be inside the outlet.

· Automobile electrical outlets.

· Oil (lubricant) change.

· Brake repair workshops.

· Tyre sale and repair outlets.

The committee also decided to allow money exchange companies to resume their services.

The Committee stressed that health precautions have to be strictly applied in all the above-mentioned business activities.

The Committee reiterated its call on members of the public to avoid assembling and any sort of gatherings to curb the spread of Covid-19.

It wished that all people be protected against all harm. –ONA