Let’s obey the law

SAMUEL KUTTY

While preventive measures are the strategy adopted by the authorities worldwide to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, for its success, a coordination mechanism, not just with the health authorities but, more importantly, with active participation of the general public, is required.

Unfortunately, despite having a strong and advanced healthcare system in our country, the number of Covid-19 is shooting up just because of the ‘unacceptable and careless behaviour’ of some people who are not following the measures and guidelines. This is taking the situation from bad to worse forcing our health minister to lambast it as ‘deplorable’.

Although there has not been any vaccine or approved treatment so far, operationally, the preventive measures can be used as a shield to protect ourselves from falling victims to the virus that has spread its tentacles to all the corners. We blissfully ignore the fact that the ability to contain the spread and mitigate its impact relies heavily on the ability of the civil society by strictly adhering to the measures in place.

While we were euphoric during the initial days of the outbreak of the pandemic that the number of cases was very less in our country compared to the member states in the GCC or other countries, our lethargic and apathetic approach has led to the current spike. On an average, the country is now registering more than 1,000 cases daily.

In Covid-19, what is more important is preventing the spread in the society. Some countries have been successful in combating the virus through aggressive testing and containment measures. In the Sultanate, we are not short of facilities but lack of lack of commitment and carelessness to fight the virus.

Covid-19 has given us an opportunity to refresh our life and lifestyle. The social restrictions in place for the last months will find results only if we all play our part. We need to take care of each other by maintaining social distances, not the mental distance that separates us from responding to the problem. Let the government take steps and let us obey them.

The main points in preventing the spread in society are hand hygiene, social distancing and quarantine.

Finally, we should not ignore that fact that “deliberate offense causing the infection is considered an equivalent of murder”.