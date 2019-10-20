Legislation officials panel meets

MUSCAT: The Standing Committee of the GCC Legislation Departments, represented by the Ministry of Legal Affairs, held its 15th meeting at the Advisory Board of the GCC Supreme Council in Muscat on Sunday.

The committee discussed its work strategy, as well as matters related to laying the foundations that ensure the implementation of the unified regulations in the GCC countries, ways of promoting cooperation in the field of legal training and training visits between the legislative departments and the identification of technical posts in these departments.

The panel also discussed the mechanism to accelerate the ratification of regulations, laws and conventions adopted by the Supreme Council, in addition to several draft laws such as the GCC Unified Consumer Protection Law, the Unified Law to Combat Commercial Fraud, the Unified Trademark Law, the Unified Law on the Management of Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture and the Unified Seeds and Seedlings Law, as well as legal cooperation. — ONA

