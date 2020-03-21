Legal action against spreading fake news

MUSCAT, MARCH 21 – While warning against publishing and promoting incorrect news, the Public Prosecution said that legal action has already been taken against a few persons for spreading false reports on the spread of COVID-19 in the Sultanate.

According to the Government Communication Centre, offenders who were responsible for publishing and promoting rumours and false news about the pandemic were summoned, interrogated and detained by the prosecution department.

“The cases have been referred to the courts for further action”, it said.

In the beginning of the

month, the Ministry of Health and the Public Prosecution jointly had issued a statement warning against spreading false information on social media.

“Spreading false information on social media is a crime in Oman and could get a jail term of three years,” the statement said.

Sending or resending false news or rumours that would affect public order through various technical means is an offence punishable by fine and imprisonment.

According to Article 61 of the Omani Criminal Law, using telecommunication devices or any other means to send out incorrect messages, fully knowing that they are incorrect, is punishable with not more than one year in jail or a fine of up to RO 1,000 or both.

