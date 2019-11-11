Learning life by living the moments…

The arrival of the winter rain with a loud thunder and awakening lightening accompanied by strong winds had delighted everyone, but worried also.

There were many mishaps on the roads and most of the households were ready with mop and buckets no matter how modern the house is, as the rain came down slanting as if on purpose to hit the windows… thanks to the wind. Then the water seeps in making one realise how much of the air conditioned air must be leaking out on other days.

Now the cars on the road — funnily it was a holiday when the downpour came so we could have taken it easy. Another interesting phenomenon is it invariably rains only during holidays and on any special outdoor events. But it was a holiday, and was the day people were coming back after a long weekend.

Drivers continued to drive the way as they always do and many skidded and others had mishaps. HSE experts would recommend that while it is raining brakes are not much in your control. Especially when it is one of the first rains as the water is just beginning to clean the oil and other greasy materials on the road for all these months.

So we had Kyar and Maha keep away and most other weather systems stayed away from Muscat and then a winter rain and we who complain rains don’t come to Muscat were caught off guard. We almost take it for granted that even when the forecast includes Muscat Governorate we think rains will give us a miss. While rain in the day was gentle and children played gleefully, the evening rain slammed against the windows.

Of course the viral videos emerge after each rain and if it has hit Muscat Governorate, definitely Muttrah Souq will be featured. Now if we take a closer look at the shops in Muttrah Souq it is noticeable that the shops all are attached to each other (except the gaps left for the pathways) are constructed at a higher level. There are steps to climb to enter the shops and this has been the design since the beginning, because it is understood the water will flow to rush to the sea and the pathways will become little canals.

It is accepting the fact and the consequence. Not often are we successful in applying it in life. The sudden outburst in one’s emotion may not be able to contain by others. But one can learn to become a defensive driver or be ready for a storm as is the case with Muttrah Souq’s architecture.

Yet the reality is there are going to be storms and we shall overcome. And speaking about rains and driving may be it is time to bring back the campaign on maintaining distance between the vehicles especially during rains in addition to ‘Do not cross a flowing wadi.’ And you also know what it could mean in comparison to life. When the outburst is on let the flow continue for if you try to cross it one would just get carried away. Now for this we would need lot of patience. There must be at least 10 times when you want to interrupt and say your bit especially analysis. They are probably not going to be heard or understood. We cannot construct a dam while the water is flowing in full force nor can we stick tapes when the water is already on the window. We can only watch helplessly or clean the damage.

But the best part is the rain has many benefits and my friend from Oman said in the past the winter rains would bring fresh growth of edible plants. “Rain is a gift,” he said. “People in the past welcomed the rains with happiness and relief.” In other words not how we do now worried about mopping and skidding off the road. After all what is the hurry in life? Let us take a moment and practice gratitude. If it is an emotional outburst, then let us remember all the good qualities of the person and practice forgiveness and acceptance to let them be. And most important part if it is to keep away from water and learn to walk away with respect.

Related