Learning from real experience on coronavirus

Huge efforts are being made everywhere to create awareness about the coronavirus or COVID-19 at all levels, using all channels of communication and social media. But the real and vital awareness would come through learning from the real experiences of those who have recovered from this pandemic. This is the shortest and the most successful and effective method to create awareness.

The experience of those who were infected by this virus and later recovered is vital, if it is broadcast or reported in audio-visual format. It would have greater impact and prove to be more effective than the contradicting information and data and methods of treatment being circulated through various means. Such information is creating nothing but panic and fear. The communication and social media platforms are abuzz with contradicting information which is wrong and difficult to be verified by common people.

There is no doubt that extraordinary efforts are being made in the right direction to create awareness at all levels. But information about the practical and applied aspects of the awareness is required more than anything. Even small capsules of the observations and experience of those who have seen this situation directly will be helpful.

While the Ministry of Health and the entire government was making laudable efforts to deal with the situation, we also need to listen to those who have had direct experience of it. It will tell us how they could overcome this pandemic and which weapon they used to get control of it. Only those who have gone through this agony and crisis can tell us the steps really required to deal with this situation and prevent it from further spread. Their information is very important, than the ongoing debate and hue and cry.

Perhaps what we are seeing in the name of social gatherings, customs and daily routine practices tells that continuous warnings and awareness messages did not go down well the line and could not create the desired impact on daily practices in the society. This is high time that such practices which could prove to be destructive and are not advisable in this exceptional moment are focused. The methods used for awareness creation should be re-visited and the real experiences and observations should be used for as they are more powerful in terms of influence. If done so it would be seen with curiosity and would have greater impact.

The coronavirus is not like Aids which carry social stigma or embarrassment. In case of Aids, it is caused by some wrong practices and most of such cases are due to getting infected blood.

Those who are recovering from coronavirus are not like those who are recovering from HIV. The public appearance of those who have recovered from coronavirus would be largely welcomed and appreciated. Their experiences can be an investment for greater cause.

World media is broadcasting live the experiences of the people who got infected and then recovered from the disease. Such stories are inspiring others and building confidence in the areas which are still affected by it. This will create hope and increase the chances of success for the efforts being made to stop the spread of this pandemic or to treat those who are infected with it.

This is an idea which will have a positive repercussion on the society. It is also an idea which can be used as part of the awareness creation drive under way to deal with the situation arising of the spread of coronavirus. If awareness materials also have real experiences added to them, these efforts would have greater impact and bring positive results in the campaign going on everywhere in the world against coronavirus.

Related