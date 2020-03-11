Launch of French Week 2020 today

MUSCAT, MARCH 11 – The third French Week in Oman has its official launch with around 400 guests invited to the French Embassy, the residence of the French Ambassador to the Sultanate Renaud Salins, in Muscat on Thursday evening. The guests will be entertained by a special show and introduced to a number of French culinary and gastronomic delights. Muscat-based hotels, bakeries, caterers and restaurants will provide such traditional delicacies as bouillabaisse, a fish stew from Marseille, calf’s head, locally sourced hamour and mussels given the French touch, quiche, bread and cheeses, macaroons and ice creams synonymous with the French gastronome experience.

Ambassador Salins explained that “Such events are always much more fun with the classic tastes of France to stimulate conversation, meaning that while ‘networking’ is a key part of the evening, we genuinely want people to enjoy themselves, meet our special guests, and maybe try something different of our cuisine that we are so immensely proud of.”

