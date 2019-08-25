Launch of electronic work visas soon

MUSCAT, AUGUST 25 – The Royal Oman Police (ROP) will soon begin to issue work visas electronically as part of the efforts to develop and expand the scope of the e-visa system. Under the new system, according to the ROP, the PROs or authorised officials at various establishments will not be required to visit the offices of Directorate-General of Passports and Residence to submit the applications for a work visa. “Instead, they can get the formalities completed provided their establishments are registered in the e-visa system.”

The organisations already registered in the e-visa system will be eligible to apply for work visas online in the initial stages. The establishments, not previously registered in the old system, must go to the nearest branch of the Directorate-General of Passports and Residence to register in the commercial registry under the old system and then follow certain steps.” They should register as a user under the electronic visa system by visiting the website https://evisa.rop.gov.om. According to the ROP, the initiative will minimise the time and efforts of both the public and the officials.