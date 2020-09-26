Largest coin treasure restored

Oman’s largest coin treasure, which was found inside a pot in September 1979, has been restored. It was found in the Sinaw area of Al Mudhaibi in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate, a report said. The restoration process which lasted for a year by the conservation and preservation team at the National Museum included documentation of the details of each currency, including their dimensions (weight and radius), historical description, and photos of the coin before and after the restoration. — ONA

