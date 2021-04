Key goal: 18 public and private sector organisations join hands to support strategic initiative

Eighteen Omani public and private sector organisations have come together to join hands with the Sultanate’s authorities in promoting and marketing frankincense products to the global market.

An agreement to this effect was signed by the Commissioner-General of the Sultanate of Oman at Expo 2020 in Dubai, together with the Authority for SME Development (Riyada), Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) and the Oman Trading Platform (Taiseer).

The project will be spearheaded by the Taiseer platform with the support of the Commissioner-General, Oman Investment Authority, and other stakeholder agencies of the Omani government. The goal is to prep a range of frankincense based Omani products to be showcased as the Expo 2020 in Dubai.

Mohsen bin Khamis al Balushi, Adviser at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, who is also Commissioner-General of the Sultanate, said: “The project is part of ongoing efforts aimed at maximising the economic gains from the Sultanate’s participation in Expo 2020, the most important of which is the tourist flow to the Sultanate, and the visibility of the Sultanate as an investment destination.”

The initiative will open up new markets for scores of Omani families and crafts-persons, as well as rural communities, who can now have their merchandise displayed and marketed at the Oman Pavilion of Expo 2020 Dubai.

As the first such expo to be held in the Middle East and North Africa region, the event will provide a valuable platform for Omani craft products, as well as enhance tourism inflows as well.

Taiseer’s role, said the Commissioner-General, is to use its expertise to enhance the marketability and appeal of Omani frankincense products to global audiences expected to turn up at the expo. They will add to the competitiveness of the Omani products and ensure their sustainability.

Nasser bin Suleiman al Harthy, Vice-President of Oman’s Investment Agency for Operations, said the Authority has will ensure that its subsidiaries play a robust role in supporting SMEs succeed in marketing their products overseas.

This is in line with the OIA’s goal to support sustainable development of the national economy by ensuring the strong growth of the SME sector.

Nada Bassam, representing the Taiseer platform, said the agency has since organised numerous visits and workshop directly with artisans, crafts persons and SME outfits with the aim of suitably mobilising them to make the most of the upcoming expos.

(With inputs from ONA)