‘Land of Fire’: Azerbaijan history and culture

Dynastic rule –

The Azerbaijani constitution holds the country to be a democratic republic, but in fact it has been ruled with an iron fist for more than three decades by the Aliyev family, accused by critics of crushing the opposition and using its power to amass wealth and fund a lavish lifestyle.

Heydar Aliyev, the former Communist leader of the ex-Soviet republic became its first president after the breakup of the USSR. Following his death in 2003, his son Ilham Aliyev took over. Cementing his family’s grip on power, he appointed his wife Mehriban Aliyeva as first vice president in 2017 — after awarding her the country’s highest honour, the Order of Heydar Aliyev.