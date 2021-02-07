Land borders remain closed until further notice, SC
Muscat: The Supreme Committee tasked with tackling the developments resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, has issued a decision to extend the closure of land ports until further notice.
The Supreme Committee decided to permit entry of Omani citizens who are currently outside the Sultanate through land ports provided that they undergo 7-day health quarantine and comply with the procedures imposed on the passengers arriving in the Sultanate through different outlets.