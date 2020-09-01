Head stories Local Main 

Kuwait names road after late HM Sultan Qaboos

Muscat: On the orders of the Emir of the State of Kuwait, the council of Ministers
named the seventh ring road after the Late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.
The Seventh Ring Road is one of the largest and major roads in Kuwait.
The Oman Embassy in Kuwait has appreciated the generous initiative of the Council of Ministers and the Municipal Council of Kuwait to implement the supreme orders to name the Seventh Ring Road after the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.
“Upon His Highness Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah’s order and in recognition of the efforts made by the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos in backing the GCC, and the issues of both Arab and Muslim nations, the cabinet tasked the Kuwait Municipality to name one of the country’s main roads after the late Sultan,” the February statement said.

