Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah who was admitted to hospital on Saturday for medical checks underwent successful surgery on Sunday morning, the news agency KUNA said.

A royal order was issued assigning Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah, the emir’s designated successor, “to take over some constitutional jurisdictions of His Highness the Emir temporarily,” KUNA said in a separate statement.