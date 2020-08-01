Main World 

Kuwait bans flights to 31 ‘high risk’ countries

Oman Observer

Kuwait has banned until further notice commercial flights to 31 countries it said that it regarded as high risk due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said on Saturday.

The countries include India, Pakistan, Egypt, the Philippines, Lebanon and Sri Lanka, which all have large numbers of expatriates in Kuwait. The list also includes China, Iran, Brazil, Mexico, Italy and Iraq.

The ban was announced the same day Kuwait began a partial resumption of commercial flights. The authorities have said Kuwait International Airport would run at about 30 percent capacity from Saturday, gradually increasing in the coming months.

Kuwait, which has recorded nearly 67,000 coronavirus cases and more than 400 deaths, began a five-phase plan at the start of June to gradually lift restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the virus. A partial curfew remains in place.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7450 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Over 4,800 tourists visit land of frankincense sites

Oman Observer Comments Off on Over 4,800 tourists visit land of frankincense sites

Rebels claim shooting down Syrian military jet in south

Oman Observer Comments Off on Rebels claim shooting down Syrian military jet in south

Putin: Russia will build N-missiles if US exits pact

Oman Observer Comments Off on Putin: Russia will build N-missiles if US exits pact