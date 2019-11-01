Korea’s Hur maintains lead in Taiwan LPGA

Taipei: South Korea’s Hur Mi-Jung maintained her lead at the half-way mark of the LPGA Taiwan Championship Friday, finishing on 12 under-par, one stroke ahead of the US’s Nelly Korda.

Hur scored five of her seven birdies on the first six holes to match her opening-round six-under-par 66 at the Miramar Golf County Club in New Taipei City.

“It was amazing… I thought I’m gonna shoot way lower than this. I am happy with my rounds today,” said Hur.

Hur won her first title of the year at the Ladies Scottish Open in August to snap a five-year LPGA win drought, before also winning the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic in Texas earlier this month.

America’s defending champion Nelly Korda, who tied with Hur on the first day, finished second with a bogey-free 67 to get to 11-under-par.

Korda claimed her maiden LPGA Tour victory at this event last year to join her elder sister Jessica as a winner on the circuit, extending a family sporting resume which also boasts a Grand Slam tennis title via father Petr.

“My shots around the green were good and it’s definitely tough out here today. Still a lot of golf to be played but definitely excited,” she said. South Korean Kim In-Kyung climbed to third place with her second-round 65 to tie with Australia’s Minjee Lee, runner-up to Korda last year. — AFP

