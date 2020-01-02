Main 

Korean official visits Maritime Security Centre

Muscat: Maj Gen Jeong Chuljae, Director General of Civil-Military Operation in Joint Chief of Staff of the Republic of Korea, visited on Thursday the Maritime Security Centre (MSC). Commodore Mansoor bin Mohammed al Kharousi, MSC Head received the guest.

He was briefed on the tasks and roles of the centre in managing and leading operations of the maritime security in terms of maritime hazards, mainly search and rescue operations and protecting the marine environment from various risks. He also viewed the modern devices and equipment used in supporting maritime security operations. –ONA

