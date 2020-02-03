Knowledge Oman’s 2020 goals are jobs and skills

Enhancing skills and supporting job creation for locals is the new goal and vision 2020 for Knowledge Oman. Speaking about the new plans, Tariq Hilal al Barwanni, Knowledge Oman Founder, said “Supporting job creation in the form of enhancing the necessary skills employers require from nationals to acquire is Knowledge Oman’s 2020 new goal and direction”, said Tariq al Barwani, Knowledge Oman founder as an announcement of the Sultanate multi-award winning knowledge-sharing platform’s strategic plan to make vision 2040 a reality. Knowledge Oman begins the new year with setting attainable goals, based on past achievements, which will support His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik into maintaining a prosperous and thriving country

“Empowering the society with the necessary knowledge that is required to build a prosperous future is our key objective going forward. We will do this by aligning with vision 2040 and supporting His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik’s leadership” emphasised Tariq.

Since 2008, Knowledge Oman has managed within 12 years to solidify the late His Majesty the Sultan Qaboos vision of transforming Oman into a knowledge based society by impacting hundred of thousands of people with 74 initiatives in the form of projects, workshops, seminars that positively impacted students from college and universities, women, entrepreneurs and professionals from various industries. Projects were supported by over 35 partners locally and internationally attracting over 80,000 registrations and 700 volunteers across the years. Knowledge Oman received 4 awards that includes the Outstanding contribution to the cause of education from the World Human Resource Development (HRD) Congress. Members of the platform consist of multinational group of both locals and expatriates living in the country with the passion of creating, sharing and exchanging knowledge.

“In planning our strategy for 2020, we are focusing on three key areas to support Oman towards a society which is rich in human, economic and natural resources that aligns with the 2040 vision. We are launching KO Talks, refining our KO Seminars and collaborating with like-minded partners to deliver initiatives that benefit the society,” outlined Tariq.

KO Talks will manage and invite experienced professionals to schools, colleges, and universities to bridge the gap between academia & industry. KO Seminars will be enhanced to organise periodic events that discuss contemporary issues and offer suggestions for development to society. Moreover, Knowledge Oman will invite partners to collaborate on initiatives that benefit the society.

Knowledge Oman’s mission in the past was driven by the vision of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos to create a knowledge-based society. Optimistic about the year ahead and working under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Knowledge Oman will continue to build local and international partnerships and work towards providing people in Oman with the necessary knowledge and skills to meet the Oman Vision 2040.

Related