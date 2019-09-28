Knowledge Oman VP to speak at UAE forum

As part of sharing and exchanging knowledge on a regional platform, Balqees bint Sulieman al Hasni, Knowledge Oman Vice-President and the Head of Well-being at Al Sahwa Schools, has been invited by the largest educational forum for International and Private Schools in the Middle East, IPSEF 2019, to speak along with other international educators on various topics that contribute to the development of education in the middle east. Balqees will be the only Omani invited as a speaker at the event that is scheduled to run over 3 days in Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates from October 15.

“We are honoured to be recognised by having our members selected and invited to attend and share knowledge at regional events. Balqees unique style and expertise in the field of education will definitely add great value to the forum by presenting meaningful and valuable content that will aid the development of education as a whole,” Said bin Khalfan al Mahrizi, President of Knowledge Oman, said.

IPSEF Middle East is a series of unique high level global education conferences for schools and investors to connect with professional advisers, government regulators, architects, recruiters and law firms. The objective of the event is to bring together schools and investors under one platform to network, exchange knowledge and engage with world class operators and suppliers so as gain insights into regional markets by means of connecting and collaborating with the right leaders and institutions.

Balqees will present a talk revolving around health and well-being as an essential component for an effective learning where the children in schools engage in a healthy and productive environment that is critical for the necessary achievement.

Related