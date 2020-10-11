Knowledge Oman to host C2C founder on Omani Women’s day

Muscat: Knowledge Oman will host a special webinar to mark Omani Women’s Day on October 17 aimed at empowering women to build resilience and overcome obstacles in their life towards reaching their full potential.

The webinar, “Transforming challenges into Positive Change and Opportunities” will host international motivational speaker Dina Bseisu, moderated by Omani public speaking educator, Nabila al Barwani. The event will be broadcasted over Knowledge Oman webinar platforms free to all women to attend.

Dina Bseisu is a Palestinian born mother of two who has achieved academically and professionally as a recipient of a Magna Cum Laude on the Dean’s Honour List from Georgetown University and the managing director of Deutsche Bank in Switzerland. She has committed to using her own successful experiences and the story of how she overcame challenges and hindrances to inspire and enhance the lives of other women at a community level. She is the Founder and President of the Challenge to Change http://www.challengetochange.me organization, a Swiss Non-Profit organization aimed at addressing Mental Wellness for Women in the Middle East. In addition to being a community which women can reach out to, the platform strives to develop women holistically and equip them with skills to take control of their lives and make an optimal difference in their own lives and the lives of others.

The webinar will be moderated and coordinated by Nabila al Barwani, a Public Speaking Educator passionate about helping people share their thoughts and making their voices their ultimate superpower. Nabila runs Public Speaking & Presenting workshops that help students & professionals speak with authenticity and is also a Human Resources Manager in the health sector with over 15 years’ experience in dealing with people from different walks of life. Nabila currently leads the Knowledge Oman Talks project which gathers speakers who share the same hunger for knowledge sharing under one roof.

Knowledge Oman has committed to empowering women in 2020 by placing focus on developing leadership skills within the female members of the organization who have been placed at the forefront of leadership positions of the various teams which make up the operational structure of the organization. Balqees al Hassani was appointed as the new President of the organization in 2020 and has since engaged in many platforms locally and abroad to drive forward the vision of empowerment inculcated in the Oman 2040 Vision.

The webinar will be broadcasted on October 17 from 07:30-08:30pm and is available for viewing across all Knowledge Oman webinar platforms. Women from all walks of life are encouraged to register for the webinar via their website: www.knowledgeoman.com/register