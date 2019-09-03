Know what’s 5pc? Chidambaram mocks Modi govt on GDP growth

NEW DELHI: Do you know what’s 5 per cent?

This is how former finance minister P Chidambaram responded to a reporter’s question about the chances of his bail and custody, and made a jibe at the Centre over the current gross domestic product (GDP) reading.

As the former minister stepped out of the Court No 502 of Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar hearing his bail plea, a reporter asked the question.

Surrounded by the security personnel, Chidambaram stopped and said, “5 per cent. You all know what is 5 per cent”, and walked away.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that former finance minister will remain in the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) custody till September 5 despite the investigating agency informing the court that it does not want to question him further.

Senior Advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Chidambaram, assured the court that they will not press for his interim bail in the trial court till Thursday.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the top court that the agency does not want further custodial interrogation of Chidambaram and the judiciary must allow the law to take it’s own course.

The submission made by Mehta indicated that Chidambaram should be sent to Tihar Jail under judicial custody. The former minister on Monday had insisted

that the court not send him in judicial custody.

Mehta requested the top court not to regulate proceedings pending before the trial court. However, the top court ordered to maintain status quo in the INX media case.

The top court on Tuesday said that it is not inclined to hear the matter at length.

However it added: “We are conscious that we should not usurp the jurisdiction of the concerned trial court”.

The top court listed the matter for further hearing on Thursday and ordered that the interim order should continue till the next date of hearing.

On the next date, the top court will hear Chidambaram’s plea challenging his CBI custody and non-bailable warrant issued against him.

When the hearing began on Tuesday, Mehta told the top court that Chidambaram filed his interim bail in the trial court after getting interim relief from the Supreme Court that he will not be sent to Tihar Jail.

Mehta told the bench that the former minister was arrested on August 21 but he did not move his bail till the Supreme Court granted him interim relief on Monday.

— IANS

