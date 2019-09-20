Kids suffering eco-anxiety over climate

LONDON: Children are increasingly suffering anxiety and grief about climate change, British psychologists said, advising parents to discuss the issue in an age-appropriate way.

Adults must acknowledge young people’s fears and offer them support in taking positive action such as joining Friday’s global climate strike, said the Climate Psychology Alliance (CPA), a group of psychologists and researchers.

“Children are saying things like, ‘Climate change is here as revenge, you’ve messed up the climate and nature is fighting back through climate change’,” said Caroline Hickman, a teaching fellow at the University of Bath and a CPA executive.

“There is no doubt in my mind that they are being emotionally impacted… That real fear from children needs to be taken seriously by adults.” Swedish teenage activist Greta Thunberg has led a worldwide youth movement demanding action on global warming through weekly “Fridays for Future” protests.

Vast crowds of children skipped school on Friday to join a global strike against Climate change. Yelling slogans and waving placards, children and adults across Asia and the Pacific kicked off the protest, which spread later to Africa and Europe with huge crowds filling the streets. It was expected to be one of the biggest climate protests on record.

Young people were left feeling “betrayed and abandoned” if adults refused to acknowledge their fears about the climate, but they also “don’t need horror stories”, said Hickman.

Parents should give young people facts about climate change, discuss how it made them feel, and offer them opportunities to do something proactive by considering what they consume or joining a campaign group, she said.

“A lot of the time adults want to protect children from frightening things, but if we protect them too much then we are actually lying to them,” she said. — Reuters

Related