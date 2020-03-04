Khoroshki a musical extravaganza

Muscat, March 4 – The National Museum in association with the Royal Opera House Muscat, organised a dance performance by Khoroshki, the Belarus State Academic Choreographic Ensemble, as part of the Belarusian Cultural Week at the National Museum on Wednesday. Through its traditional dance performances, the Khoroshki Ensemble provides a living experience of the heritage of Belarus. Expressive dances and traditional chorused make up the core elements of the show, accompanied by classic and modern instruments.

The unique dances are enhanced through the use of traditional Belarusian instruments such as the lyre, whistle, ocarina and clarinet; which are kept alive by the ensemble. The Khoroshki Ensemble, through its various performances, showcases more than 6,000 unique costumes resulting in vibrant and dynamic artistic productions reflecting the pride and heritage of the Belarusian people.