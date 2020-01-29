Khimji’s House of Travel and SOTC announce 2020 summer packages

MUSCAT: Khimji’s House of Travel will hold the SOTC meetup on Saturday, February 1, 2020. The event will be held at the Khimji’s House of Travel office in Ruwi.

The SOTC meet up offers travellers the perfect opportunity to plan their holidays for this year. SOTC Travel has observed the trend and changes in the mind-set of travellers, who are keen to explore more of the world and has created attractive Summer Packages for 2020 to Europe and America. SOTC aims at taking likeminded travellers to explore the destinations of their choice. Falling under the three categories of Premium, Value and Cost Saver, the packages include vegetarian meals and the services of a Tour Manager, at all times.

Speaking on this occasion Cashio Vettom, General Manager, Khimji’s House Of Travel stated, “This annual meet up provides an excellent opportunity for the SOTC team to interact with our regular clients and also meet new prospective clients. We understand their requirements, analyse their interests and work toward better serving them in the future. We have been successfully holding this annually for the past five years and are always encouraged by the turnout and interest.”

An array of holiday options will be available on Saturday, February 1. Visitors can avail of exclusive holiday offers and discounts, such as a 4 day International Holiday free when booking destinations like Singapore, Mauritius, Thailand, Bali, Egypt and Malaysia. Travellers can also avail exciting early bird discounts of up to $500 per couple.

The SOTC Oman Meet Up is a one-of-a-kind unique proposition that assists the value-seeking customer to affordably book their international vacations at the best rates. It offers the best deals for those travelers whose holiday dreams are big and budget limited.

