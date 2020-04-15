Khazaen on target to deliver Phase 1 infrastructure package

Khazaen Economic City (Khazaen) is successfully meeting its development and infrastructural timelines despite the numerous challenges the current COVID-19 pandemic has raised.

Khazaen is geared up for business and is planning to the first package of the Infrastructure works for Phase 1 by Q3 of this year, opening up approximately 3.2 million m2 of leasable land area.

A number of precautionary measures and immediate decisions have been taken by Khazaen and its contractors such as identifying alternative suppliers in order to mitigate and avoid any delay in delivery of materials to the site. All requisite of health and safety precautions has been also put in place during this pandemic and the resultant lockdown.

Khalid al Balushi, CEO of Khazaen, stated: “As Muscat Governorate has been put under lockdown as a precautionary step to prevent the spread of coronavirus, there have been delays in receiving equipment due to closure of factories and restrictions on movement.”

“However, Khazaen has deployed its mitigation plans that not only tackled the newly emerged operational challenges, but also safeguard employees and workers health. Furthermore, along with the contractor, we have been able to put forward an alternative measure to prevent any major delays on the site by considering alternative vendors and materials,” Al Balushi emphasized.

The first package of infrastructure work includes a 10km of the asphalt road network, 15km of stormwater channels, a 6km length has been excavated and 800m of drains which are already laid and completed. This package will also include a 22km of potable water network including the main water transmission line and storage tanks, so far, 4km of water network has been completed and implementation of the remaining scope continues.