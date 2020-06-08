Khazaen City’s infrastructure works now 63pc complete  

Khazaen Economic City (Khazaen), being developed in Barka, South Batinah Governorate, is on track to complete the first infrastructure package of the city despite the challenges posed by the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The infrastructure works at the site is progressing well according to the plan and reached about 63 per cent of the targeted works up to date. The first package of infrastructure work includes a 10km of asphalt road network, 15km of stormwater channels, whereas 75 per cent of this stage has been already completed. This package also includes a 21km of potable water network including the main water transmission line and storage tanks, of which, 8 km of water network has been laid down and implementation of the remaining scope progress as planned

As well, Khazaen’s witnessed a very good response from investors willing to relocate or establish their new businesses within the City especially after the recent announcement of an incentives package that included exemption from the annual lease for the first year, 50 per cent waiver on annual lease for the second and third years, 50 percent discount on service charges for a period of two years, and an exemption from registration and the land Krookie fees. The response, driven mainly by Khazaen’s strategic location and linkage to multi-modal transport options among other privileges, underpins the investors and business community trust in Khazaen’s future.

Khalid al Balushi, CEO of Khazaen stated “Khazaen is gaining further momentum as a result of the progress made in the implementation of infrastructure works despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic and closure of many business activities. We proud to see our young Omani Engineers professionally supervising such mega project and Khazaen management commits itself to support the development of Omanis in different fields. Working closely with the main contractor, we were able to mitigate the impact of this situation by fabricating and sourcing materials from alternative vendors thus preventing the potential delays in the construction works.”