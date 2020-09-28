Local Main 

Khasab to get exhibition and conference centre

Muscat: The Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) said that an exhibition and conference centre will be developed in Khasab.

The project will boost tourism and commercial activities in the governorate and of Musandam and also place it on the global map of the Meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) industry, a statement said.

The green project, to be implemented next to the OCCI branch in Khasab, will be built using low impact materials and construction methods.”The best international engineering practices have been taken into account in the design of the project, as well as it will be in line with the best rules related to the Covid 19 pandemic or any future viruses within the same category”

