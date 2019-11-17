Kenya week sheds light on historical ties with Oman

MUSCAT: The Kenyan Cultural Week, organised by the English and Translation Society (ETS), a student group at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), which is supervised by the Department of Cultural and Sport Activities at the Deanship of Student Affairs, commenced at SQU’s Student Service Centre on Sunday. Dr Ali bin Saud al Bimani, the Vice-Chancellor of SQU, and Muhamad Dory Muhamad Yakub, Ambassador of Kenya to the Sultanate of Oman, attended the opening ceremony of the event.

Cultural week is one of the main events of ETS during the first semester, which aims to introduce the civilisation and cultures of specific countries or regions of the world. Through this event, the society seeks to highlight a specific country and exhibit its landmarks and history in a way that combines joy and entertainment. The cultural week of this year is entitled “Kenyan Cultural Week”, as it has been chosen to be the centre point of the whole week where visitors are introduced with Kenya by covering its historical, cultural and economic aspects.

This event includes an exhibition and an accompanying event. The exhibition, the main event, features the culture and history of Kenya and everything that is relevant to it. The stations of the exhibition visualise Kenyan nature and history, alongside decorative corners of different Kenyan aspects such as tourism, economy, literature and others. The village section of the exhibition concentrates on the rural settings of Kenya and its decoration is inspired by the stunning nature of Kenya. The corners in this section take the shape of a hut; similar to the Masaai huts with woods on sides and a thatch.

Another station sheds light on the historical and political relationship between Oman and Kenya. This is one of the most important pillars of the exhibition, where visitors feel the importance of their knowledge of Kenya and their relationship with it. This corner is in the centre of the exhibition and is in the form of the house of the sheikh of the Maasai tribe (cottage). The accompanying event consists of different corners to display Kenyan games, village life, Kenyan music, cinematography and landscapes.

Muhamad Dory Muhamad Yakub congratulated the students for organising an event that highlights the rich culture and traditions of the beautiful nation Kenya and hoped that such activities would enhance the ties between the Oman and Kenya and boost travel and trade between the two countries. The event will conclude on November 21.

