Kasi Salatasi (Spoon Salad)

I remember growing up and going into the kitchen to find this easy to prepare and delectable salad. The reason it is called Kasik Salatasi is that it is meant to be eaten with a spoon since the ingredients were chopped well and can only be scooped. Different families have different ways of preparing this salad. The beautiful thing about this is that it is customizable which means that you can add anything to it. Some people may add feta cheese while others include other leafy greens and other vegetables.

The preparation of this salad barely takes 10 minutes. When you have all the ingredients ready, it’s just a matter of putting them all together. So for busy parents looking for healthy food option for their kids, this is a great salad to try.

Ingredients

1 pc Cucumber

2 pcs Tomatoes

a pc Green bell pepper

1/4 bunch Parsley

1/4 bunch Mint

2 tbsp Pomegranate Seeds

2 tbsp Pomegranate Molasses

2 tbsp Walnut

1 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Sea salt to taste

METHOD

Wash all the fresh ingredients and keep on the side for drying.

Mix pomegranate molasses and extra virgin olive oil in a mixing bowl to use as a vinaigrette.

Finely chop the cucumber, tomatoes, green bell peppers, mint, parsley.

Put all the ingredients in a mixing bowl and mix lightly.

Add the vinaigrette, salt and pomegranate seeds and mix again to make sure that flavour is spread well.

Place in a serving bowl, garnish and serve with chopped walnut and pomegranate seeds.

For serving, use a spoon to enjoy all refreshing vegetables and pomegranate seeds.

Executive Sous Chef Okan Demir from Turkey has achieved a lot in his 15-year career. After graduating from the Culinary Arts Department of Ankara Anatolian Hotel and Tourism Vocational School, he began as a trainee cook at the Prime Ministry of the Turkish Republic before rising rapidly through the ranks in Antalya, Turkey. During a six-year spell, Okan graduated from commis chef to Chef de Partie before taking the role of Junior Sous Chef in Baku, Azerbaijan.

A brief stay in Muscat followed as Sous Chef before moving to Doha, Qatar, to take on a role as Chef De Cuisine, returning to Muscat two years later in a similar role with Al Bustan Palace, A Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

He has also been part of several international taskforces, including roles as Executive Chef at the Marriott Hotel in Munich, Germany, trainer in charge of the opening of the Ritz-Carlton Astana Hotel in Kazakhstan and as Chef de Cuisine at the Ritz-Carlton Riyadh Palace in Saudi Arabia.

He joined the JW Marriott Muscat in September 2019 as Executive Sous Chef, specialising in Turkish, French and Italian cuisine.