Jordan’s king, crown prince vaccinated against COVID-19

Jordan’s King Abdullah was vaccinated against COVID-19, the royal court said on Thursday, one day after the kingdom kicked off its vaccination campaign.

Abdullah’s son, Crown Prince al Hussein, and his uncle al Hassan bin Talal also received the vaccine. This week, Jordan received shipments of both the Pfizer/BioNTech and China’s Sinopharm vaccines. Citizens, residents and registered refugees can receive the vaccine for free.

The kingdom also began vaccinating refugees registered with the UN. Vaccinations of Syrians living at Zaatari Camp began with 43 refugees. — dpa

