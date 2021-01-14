Region World 

Jordan’s king, crown prince vaccinated against COVID-19

Oman Observer

Jordan’s King Abdullah was vaccinated against COVID-19, the royal court said on Thursday, one day after the kingdom kicked off its vaccination campaign.
Abdullah’s son, Crown Prince al Hussein, and his uncle al Hassan bin Talal also received the vaccine. This week, Jordan received shipments of both the Pfizer/BioNTech and China’s Sinopharm vaccines. Citizens, residents and registered refugees can receive the vaccine for free.
The kingdom also began vaccinating refugees registered with the UN. Vaccinations of Syrians living at Zaatari Camp began with 43 refugees. — dpa

You May Also Like

Iran revokes key elements of nuclear deal

Oman Observer Comments Off on Iran revokes key elements of nuclear deal

Queen down with cold, skips church service

Oman Observer Comments Off on Queen down with cold, skips church service

Finnish govt survives as new populist faction emerges

Oman Observer Comments Off on Finnish govt survives as new populist faction emerges