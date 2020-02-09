Joint naval drill Khanjar Haad begins

Al Musannah: The naval exercise Khanjar Haad began on Sunday at the Al Batinah naval area with participation of vessels from the navies of friendly countries and the support of aircrafts of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO).

Carried out by the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), the exercise is part of its annual training plans and policies and exchange of expertise programme with the friendly countries with the aim of sustaining preparedness level and high efficiency of RNO fleet and personnel in various military areas in accordance with the military naval strategies that are in line with the national missions and duties assigned to RNO.

The participating vessels set off from the Said Bin Sultan Naval Base heading towards the maritime exercise zone where joint military operations will take place as per the set plans. –ONA