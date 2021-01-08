JOINING HANDS FOR ENVIRONMENT

The Sultanate has been working on the development of several nature reserves to boost sustainable tourism, economy, environment and to preserve the national and international heritage.

As per Oman’s Vision 2040, effective and balanced environmental ecosystems and models will help to support the well-being system in general, protect the environment, and ensure the quality and good productivity of environmental ecosystems.

On Oman Environment Day, the government has stressed the importance of joint cooperation in protecting and defending it with the participation of various government sectors, the private sector, civil society institutions, citizens, and residents.

The report states that preservation of such ecosystems will help to reduce the economic cost of waste, degradation, or loss of resources. Similarly, the optimal use and sustainability of natural resources are necessary to support the economy and stimulate production.

The future strategy in natural resource management will focus on developing nontraditional sources of natural resources, such as the use of renewable energy to reduce production costs and subsequently enhance the competitiveness of economic sectors. New infrastructure projects will be geared towards a green economy, green strategies, and renewable energy production.

Structural reforms in the water sector will be sought to increase water efficiency, expand sanitation services, and use modern technology in wastewater treatment and use in agriculture and energy production, among other applications, to grow and diversify agricultural production using modern technology and enhance food security.

The aim is to gradually move towards the use of raw materials in manufacturing goods instead of exporting them as is, thus increasing the added value, building relevant technical capabilities to diversify the country’s sources of revenue and enhance its economic resilience.

nature reserves

The total number of nature reserves in the Sultanate has exceeded 15 in the year 2020, according to the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI). The reserves in the Sultanate include 13 marine reserves, five mountain wilderness reserves, and two land reserves.

The government has taken several steps to protect wildlife and biodiversity through the declaration of nature reserves and the establishment of special protection areas, the protection of environmental regulations in different forms, and the prevention of damage and pollution which may affect the natural habitats in which these types live. The nature reserves are classified as Desert Reserves — Organisms and Fungal Reserves and Al-Saleel National Park, Marine Reserves — Daymaniyat Islands Nature Reserve, Mountainous Reserves — Jabal Samhan Nature Reserve, and Marine and Mountainous Areas Reserves — Turtles Reserve

Studies are being conducted for more than 50 sites.

The government has plans to make nature reserves tourism attractions on one hand, and encourage scientists and researchers on the other hand as these reserves are essential to support national and international heritage.

