Johnson pledges tax cuts, gets election boost

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised British voters tax cuts on Thursday as he was boosted by the backing of four Brexit Party politicians ahead of next week’s snap election.

Johnson made a series of pledges via Conservative-friendly newspapers for his first 100 days in office if he wins a parliamentary majority next week, including tax cuts averaging some £200 ($260) annually for each family. The four Members of the European Parliament backed his pledge to “get Brexit done” on January 31 under the deal he agreed with Brussels.

In a joint statement, Lance Forman, Annunziata Rees-Mogg, Lucy Harris and John Longworth told supporters of Brexit they “have to change [their] vote and support Boris Johnson’s Conservative party.”

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has said Johnson cannot be trusted to deliver Brexit and rejected his deal in favour of a “clean break”with the EU.

“My fellow MEPs are wrong again to trust Boris, as would be the nation,” Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib tweeted following the four defections.

Opinion polls suggest a comfortable parliamentary majority for the Conservatives is the most likely outcome of the election.

But Labour and the anti-Brexit Liberal Democrats could win some marginal seats under Britain’s winner-takes-all, constituency-based system, if the pro-Brexit vote is split between the Conservatives and the Brexit Party.

“Folks, every vote is going to count at this election,” Johnson tweeted on Thursday, without mentioning the Brexit Party defections. “You can use yours to put an end to the uncertainty and to get Brexit done!”

As well as ensuring that Britain leaves the EU, the Conservatives said Johnson would “cut taxes for workers,” guarantee extra funding for health and education, and change the law to “end automatic release of serious offenders.”

The pledges represent “a strong and optimistic Conservative agenda to move Britain forward,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tweeted.

The pro-Conservative Telegraph newspaper said Johnson plans a “Brexit budget” in February. — dpa

Related