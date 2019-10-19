Johnson defiant as MPs vote to force Brexit delay

LONDON: British lawmakers on Saturday backed an amendment to a motion on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, forcing a delay to parliament’s approval of the deal.

The move effectively delayed parliament’s approval of the deal until after legislation has been passed; Saturday’s original motion had been intended to indicate support for the deal ahead of legislation being passed.

A defiant Johnson said he would not seek any further delay from Brussels and insisted that Britain will still leave the European as planned on October 31. Johnson’s leader in the house, Jacob Rees-Mogg, said another debate on the Brexit deal will be held on Monday.

Parliament’s main elected house, the Commons, voted by 322 to 306 for the amendment which temporarily withholds approval of the deal he struck just days ago

with Brussels.

