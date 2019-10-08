Jobs and SMEs focus of Start Your Business fair

To promote small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and provide job opportunities for citizens, Start Your Business forum and Global Maker Faire was launched at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre on Tuesday.

The forum is organised by the Public Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Riyada) under the auspices of Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information.

Start Your Project forum aims at identifying the available investment opportunities that can be transformed into viable projects. The Global Maker Faire, which is being implemented by Riyada in collaboration with the National Training Institute and Orans Business Foundation, aims at highlighting talents and projects.

The exhibition will offer 85 stands for the benefit of craftsmen, and innovators in different fields (industry, science, technology, education and engineering). The forum targets entrepreneurs, graduates, job-seekers, talents and innovators. It brings together supporters and SMEs under one ceiling, making a platform for young entrepreneurs to start their own businesses, in line with the national strategy to make SMEs the main pillar to ensure job creation and add value to the national economy.

The investment opportunities presented in the fair are jointly provided by 17 different government and private entities, representing nine of the vital sectors of the economy, including manufacturing, fisheries and agriculture, tourism, environment, waste management and services, mining, logistics and information technology.

It is worth mentioning that the beneficiaries of the opportunities offered by the forum will receive technical guidance and support from Riyada for one year since inception of the project. Registration for the opportunities will start two weeks after the end of the forum on the Riyada website.

Screening and selection will be done according to clear and transparent criteria in cooperation with the project manager and concerned agencies.

The Global Maker Faire is a gathering to promote innovation and creativity by showcasing new ideas related to manufacturing in the fields of engineering, arts and entertainment. The exhibition will include lectures and workshops.

The Faire also promotes industrialisation among the community members through a series of brainstorming sessions, lectures and workshops in the technical and crafts disciplines associated with the projects on display.

A new application will be launched to allow participants to upload short videos introducing their projects after being reviewed from the committee.

Related