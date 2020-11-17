Job fund to secure decent life for all

Since the Omani renaissance, social protection has been the focus of development plans and strategies. The Basic Law of the State ensures social protection based on justice and equality.

The state guarantees aid to the citizen and his/her family in case of emergency, illness, disability and old age, according to the social security system.

Emphasising the supreme care and concern for Omani citizens and realizing their aspirations, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik issued the Royal Decree No 82/2020 regarding job security system in order to achieve the goals of the future vision of Oman 2040, which ensures decent livelihoods for current and future generations alike.

The decree was preceded by the royal directives last March to take the necessary measures to establish a job security system and prepare its work mechanisms. His Majesty the Sultan donated RO 10 million to kickstart the fund.

The Board of Directors of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced support for the job security fund by contributing RO 1 million.

The fund supports Omanis whose jobs were terminated and those who undergo training to find alternative employment. The fund will be financially backed up by the government, the private sector and workers. Every employee contributes by RO 1 for every RO 100 of his/her monthly salary. The job security system will be implemented through two phases, the first phase starting in November 2020, in which the benefit will be granted for Omanis whose services have been terminated, while the second phase will start after 3 years of establishing the system, during which a subsidy will be disbursed to job-seekers.

It is hoped that this symbiotic initiative will contribute to strengthen efforts aimed at improving the work environment and providing job security for citizens, especially in the private sector. This fund assumes in the light of COVID-19, which badly hit the economy and resulted in job losses.

According to a survey of the National Centre for Statistics and Information, Omanis do not prefer to work in the private sector due to lack of job security. The job security fund will help in alleviating such apprehensions and encourage citizens to take up private sector jobs.

It will also boost efforts of the government to find employment for all Omani youths and ensure a better standard of living.

Insurance against job loss is one of the most effective and successful experiences in the field of social protection for workers at the regional or global levels. It helps the government to offer a cushion against loss of income in the event of an economic crisis.

The Public Authority for Social Insurance (PASI) has the overall role of administering the Fund. Eligibility to receive the benefit will be determined by the Committee established by the PASI. The eligibility criteria for an Omani employee to be paid the benefit includes if the Insured:

• has completed certain eligibility periods with the Employer stipulated in Article 11 of the Royal Decree;

• does not receive a retirement benefit;

• has not wilfully left his or her employment;

• has not been dismissed from employment for disciplinary reasons;

• is capable of working and is looking for employment (in accordance with regulations and rules set by the Board of the PASI); and

• is not enrolled as a student in any educational institutions.

Zainab al Nassri

@zainabalnassri