Job application changes to check malpractices

Muscat: The new policies unveiled last week by the Ministry of Labour aims to abolish the permit system, which has been prevailing in the country for long, and often misused by some sponsors and enterprises. The press conference also emphasised on generating more job opportunities for the nationals.

Speaking on move to abolish permit system, sources in the ministry said: “On the positive side, it is likely to stop some of the hidden activities under which workers were recruited on the permit issued to them, but they end up doing something else.”

With the new application system, the entire process will be online, direct and smooth after paying the fee.

“The new employment application system for Omanis and expatriates will replace the process of bringing foreign workers on permits. This is considered a radical regulatory action’’, the ministry officials added.

The application system will be launched in the second quarter of this year.

Inspections to offices prior to issuing permits (for recruitment of expatriate workforce) will be stopped.

Among others, quick services will be provided to investors and companies through a service centre, companies will submit a labour compliance report every September of the year to ensure their commitment to the provisions of the Labour Law.

Companies, private institutions and recruitment companies will be allowed to offer job opportunities directly. Currently, the first step of the sponsorship process is for the employer to obtain a Labour Licence from the Ministry of Labour to bring an expatriate for employment.

The employer submits a procurement application form to be submitted to the specialised directorate in the Ministry of Labour. Under the current system, the first step of Labour Licence provides Labour Clearance for the employer to hire expatriates.