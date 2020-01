Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MOAF) has warned that the coasts of the Sultanate in Dhofar Governorate are currently witnessing a proliferation of large numbers of poisonous marine creatures similar to the jellyfish named ‘Portuguese man o’ war’ and ‘Blue Bottle.’

These types of jellyfish are spotted mainly in the beaches of Al-Mughassil Beach and Taqah.