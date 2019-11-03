Jatinder, Bilal in T20 WC Qualifier team of the tourney

Muscat, NOV 3 – The final brought to an end a fantastic tournament that played host to a huge number of brilliant individual performances. The official team of the tournament below celebrates the top performers from the competition which includes the likes of Paul Stirling, Ryan ten Doeschate, Norman Vanua and Player of the Tournament Gerhard Erasmus. A panel of four selected both the player of the tournament and team of the tournament, consisting of television commentators Preston Mommsen and Natalie Germanos alongside ESPN Cricinfo Correspondent Peter Della Penna and ICC representative Ben Leaver.

Jatinder Singh (Oman)

Oman batsman Jatinder Singh was the tournament’s third-highest run scorer with 267 runs at an average of 38.14 including two fifties as he helped his side take the final ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 qualifying spot.

Singh was a devastating presence at the top of the order, something he outlined in two brilliant unbeaten knocks of 68 and 67 against Canada and Hong Kong respectively, while he also starred in an Oman record 126-run second-wicket stand with Aqib Ilyas against the Canadians.

Bilal Khan (Oman)

The leading wicket taker in the competition, Bilal Khan claimed 18 wickets at an average of 12 and also took two four-wicket hauls in consecutive games.

With blistering pace and the ability to produce yorkers that would bamboozle even the most experienced batsmen, Khan was Oman’s X Factor and the 31-year-old will be one to watch in Australia next year.

T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 team of the tournament (in batting order):

Jatinder Singh – Oman

Paul Stirling – Ireland

Asad Vala – PNG – (Captain)

Gerhard Erasmus – Namibia – (Vice-Captain)

Ryan ten Doeschate – Netherlands

Matt Cross – Scotland (WK)

JJ Smit – Namibia

Roelef van der Merwe – Netherlands

Norman Vanua – PNG

Paul van Meekeren – Netherlands

Bilal Khan – Oman

12th man: Bernard Scholtz – Namibia

Related