Japan’s Suga announces PM run with strong party backing

TOKYO: Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga formally announced his bid to become the country’s next prime minister on Wednesday, with growing party support making him the race’s clear favourite.

Suga unveiled his candidacy following days of speculation about his plans and shortly after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party set a September 14 vote on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s successor.

A parliamentary vote will follow two days later, with lawmakers expected to endorse the new LDP leader as prime minister.

Suga pledged to “do my utmost to continue the work of party leader Abe, who poured his spirit and strength into the job”.

Abe announced last week he would step down for health reasons, and Suga warned that “in this national crisis, there must not be a political vacuum.”

“There is not a moment to waste.”

The 71-year-old has long been mooted as a potential successor to Abe — having served for years as his close advisor, government spokesman and policy coordinator.

Now that many of the LDP’s most powerful factions have coalesced around him, experts said Suga appears to have an almost insurmountable lead in the race.

He won’t run unchallenged, with former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba and LDP policy chief Fumio Kishida already announcing they will stand.

And whoever inherits the top job will face a raft of challenges, from the coronavirus pandemic and a tanking economy, to ensuring the postponed Tokyo Olympic Games can go ahead.

SCALED-BACK VOTE

The LDP has opted for a scaled-back leadership vote that will not include rank-and-file members, instead polling only MPs and three representatives from each of the country’s 47 prefectures.

The decision has elicited some criticism, but party officials said it would take too long to organise a broader vote.

Experts said the format favours Suga, who lined up support even before he made his candidacy official.

His selection “is increasingly assured, as the LDP’s factions — with the exception of the factions headed by rival candidates Shigeru Ishiba and Fumio Kishida — have lined up behind Suga”, said Tobias Harris, a Japan expert at Teneo consultancy, in a note.

Suga has effectively been the face of the government for years as its chief spokesman. — AFP