Jabal Akhdar Pomegranate auction concludes

NIZWA: Al Jabal Al Akhdar farmers and pomegranate lovers gathered in the mountain villages to take part in the three-day auction.

Prospective bidders tasted pomegranates before announcing their price. The bid is for one tree for one season.

The auction lasted for three days, in the presence of a large number of buyers, including merchants, and various companies. The price of one tree ranged from RO 50 to RO 70. The price of 9 trees reached RO 500 on the first day of auction. And it came to RO 600 for eight trees on the last day.

Adil al Daghari from Al Jabal Al Akhdar said: “This price is considered low compared to the prices of pomegranates in last year. The reason for this is because the pomegranate flowers fell due to the high rains this season. This led to a decrease in the production. But the demand for its purchase is still very high.”

The reasons for buying a pomegranate tree vary; some buy to sell them in the market while others buy it for their family.