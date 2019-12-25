Jaalan Bani Bu Ali Wastewater Treatment plant under upgrade

MUSCAT: Haya Water is currently working on establishing a primary treatment unit at Jaalan Bani Bu Ali Wastewater Treatment that is designed to treat the liquid wastes resulting from fish markets, slaughterhouses and automobile laundries, said Saud bin Nasser al Shithani, Senior Area Manager for Regional Governorate. He said the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) is expected to accommodate about 100 cubic metres daily for this type of waste. Moreover, the STP capacity will be increased from 600 to 1,200 cubic metres per day. Al Shithani further said that the project is expected to be completed during 2020. The unit will treat wastewater according to the specifications and standards stipulated by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs. The treated water will aid the wilayat and its citizens mainly to supply water for landscaping and constructions.

