Izki souq project work reviewed

Al Dakhiliyah Governor Shaikh Hilal bin Said bin Hamdan al Hajri reviewed the Izki Souq project recently.

Shaikh Mohammad bin Abdullah bin Ali al Busaidi, Wali of Izki, Salim bin Hamid al Shibli, Director-General of Al Dakhiliyah Municipality, and Director of the Municipality Department in Izki, accompanied the governor. The governor toured the various halls and facilities of the market. He was briefed by the representatives of the company which handles the project.

The project includes thirty-six shops as well as a mall over 2,000 square metres. The market also includes a number of service facilities and public parking. It was aesthetically designed in harmony with the surrounding environment in the commercial district of the wilayat, inspired by the Omani architecture.

The governor stressed the importance of expediting the project and cooperating with the company in facilitating all procedures.

The market will contribute to stimulating commercial activity in the state and boost the tourism sector in the governorate.

Amal al Riyami

@ amal92alriyami