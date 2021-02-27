It’s Sidr fruit season again

Sidr tree (scientific name: Ziziphus spina-christi) is ranked as one of the perennial trees in the Sultanate. This tree is distributed all over the regions and particularly within wadis and their banks. It grows intensively and is planted along roads. It can reach up to 12 metres tall.

It is one of the trees which the prophet, peace be upon him, prohibited to be cut off unless for necessity. These trees are of economic value and lovable to many people. Besides their usefulness for shade, their fruits and leaves were used for washing and ritual ablution before the advent of industrial detergents.

Bees extract one of the best quality honey from their flowers. Moreover, Sidr trees host various species of local birds and their woods are used commonly for cooking and timber.

Today, both children and adults are descending to the valleys near their homes to harvest the sweet fruit of the Sidr tree (locally called Nabq). The fruits are now available in the local markets at very reasonable prices.

Omanis, predominantly in the northern part, are also eager to enjoy the summer fruits. “We are eagerly waiting for the mango date fruit harvest. Mango and palm trees have begun to flower, and the harvest of their fruits will coincide with the blessed month of Ramadhan, which falls in April”, one of the villagers pointed out.

“The fruit harvest season that characterises the northern regions of the Sultanate is an economic resource for the majority of Omani families. The coming days are marked by exceptional agricultural activities,” he added.

By YAHYA AL SALMANI