Ithraa launches investment webinar series

Ithraa’s Director General for Investment & Export, Nasima al Balushi (pictured), has announced the launch of a series of interactive business webinars to promote Oman’s exceptional offer to overseas investors as COVID-19 puts a pause on FDI roadshows.

Speaking at the launch of the series, Al Balushi said: “COVID-19 may mean that for now, we can’t talk face-to-face with overseas investors, but that doesn’t mean we can’t continue to share with them the great opportunities in Oman’s diversifying economy. To make sure businesses interested in investing in the Sultanate have all the information they need and the opportunity to ask the questions that will help them make their investment decisions, we’ve added a series of webinars to our online investment and export promotion activities. Over the coming months, these interactive events will keep local and international business players talking, enabling us to build relationships with them whilst maintaining Oman’s international investment profile.”

Noting that the webinars will focus on investment opportunities in logistics, manufacturing, aviation, technology, and tourism and feature locally-based speakers who will share details on current projects as well as future pipelines, the Ithraa Director-General continued: “It’s important we don’t take our investment success for granted. Leading projects in Sohar, Salalah and Duqm have delivered much-welcomed jobs. And given COVID-19 and subdued global economic growth, the challenge today is to maintain Oman’s competitiveness and attractiveness with international companies. This is exactly what we’re looking to achieve with this webinar series, reaching out to business communities in the US, Japan, Korea, Hungary, Singapore, Brazil, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and India.”

On a final note, Al Balushi added: “I believe the scheduled webinars provide Ithraa and its partners with an excellent platform to build on Oman’s proven strengths, its reputation as a reliable trading partner, securing our long-term attractiveness with international investors. And I should mention that post-webinar, participants can explore more about our business environment on the Invest in Oman portal.”

Organised in partnership with the Commercial Section at the US Embassy, the first webinar is scheduled to be aired on Wednesday, June 24, and will include representatives from Salalah Port, Sohar Port & Freezone, SEZAD and Oman Aviation Group.