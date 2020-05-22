Ithraa hosts Oman–India Investment Webinar

This week saw Ithraa, Oman’s inward investment and export promotion agency, host an Invest in Oman webinar. The online event was organised in partnership with SEZAD, Asyad Group and the ICAI Muscat Chapter for members of the Bangalore Chamber of Commerce and Hindustan Chamber of Commerce in Chennai.

The hour-long virtual event presented a range of investment opportunities in the sultanate, as well as highlighting the support available to foreign companies considering setting up operations in the sultanate.

Nasima al Balushi (pictured), Ithraa’s Director-General for Investment & Exports said: “Oman and India share a long-standing and highly collaborative trade and investment relationship, one that fuels prosperity in both countries. Our strategic location, quality of life, infrastructure, stability and transparency of our political, legal and regulatory environment, breadth and depth of investor pool, entrepreneurial culture plus the wide range of support offered by government to foreign investors are all key strengths. We already have a number of high-profile India investors flourishing here and there are plenty more opportunities to be had for new entrants to the Omani business landscape.”

Today, India is home to a large and booming SME community, with many firms eyeing the GCC market. Thursday’s webinar was designed specifically to show influential companies and public sector representatives in Bangalore and Chennai exactly what Oman has to offer in a range of sectors and why it is such an attractive investment destination.

Al Balushi added: “Oman has an outstanding reputation in manufacturing, fisheries, tourism, logistics, mining and of course in oil and gas, We’re also home to a sizeable Indian diaspora – these are just some of the qualities that make the sultanate an attractive destination for Indian investors. And from an export perspective, India offers Omani firms a large, high-growth market. There is so much potential awaiting in so many areas. We look forward to taking discussions to the next stage and welcoming Indian firms to Oman.”

Involved in Thursday’s webinar were Azzan al Busaidi, CEO, Ithraa; Munu Muhavar, India’s Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman; Atul Kumar Gupta, President, ICAI; Ashwini Sawrikar, Chairperson, ICAI Muscat Chapter; C R Janardhana, President, KKCCI Bangalore; Badar al Naabi, Global Markets & Business Development Direct, Asyad Group; Jalal al Lawati, Marketing & Investment Promotion Director, SEZAD; and N Ramananda Prabhu, Vice Chairman, ICAI Muscat Chapter.