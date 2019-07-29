Ithraa backs Oxford Business Group Report

In an effort to promote Oman’s distinct business offering, Ithraa, the sultanate’s inward investment and export development agency, has teamed up with Oxford Business Group (OBG) to launch the Oman Report 2020.

OBG operates in many of the world’s fastest growing markets, offering internationally acclaimed intelligence on countries such as Oman that are shaping the future balance of economic power.

“We’re focused on helping raise Oman’s international business profile, whether that’s taking local manufacturers to leading trade shows in Asia or Europe or hosting visiting investors looking for a base to set-up Middle East operations. We’re working hard to attract inward investment and talent, promote our non-oil exports as well as encourage the next generation of Omani entrepreneurs. Getting behind and supporting the OBG team is key to these efforts,” explained Ishaq al Busaidi, Ithraa’s Marketing & Media Director General.

Al Busaidi went on to explain that OBG’s Oman Report 2020 “provides international readers with a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the workings of Oman’s growing and ambitious economy, telling the stories that underpin the sultanate’s ongoing economic transformation.”

The report features analysis on Oman’s key sectors, ranging from health, mining and energy to construction, tourism and logistics, as well as interviews with top local and international business executives and government officials.

OBG’s Country Director for Oman, Naiade Freitas, also notes that the partnership with Ithraa is essential for promoting the sultanate’s economy as a whole. “One of the main priorities of our 2020 Report is to promote Oman’s growth beyond the oil and gas sector,” stated Freitas. “This partnership is a great step in the right direction to truly show investors what Oman has to offer, for example the strong transport and logistics infrastructure and a fast-growing manufacturing sector with products that are ripe for export.”

Related