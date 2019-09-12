Italy pushing for automatic EU migrant sharing system

Rome: Italy is attempting to set up an automatic system for distributing migrants rescued in the Mediterranean between European countries, Italian media said on Thursday. Such a deal would put an end to the case-by-case negotiations over who will take those saved during the perilous crossing from North Africa, which have seen vulnerable asylum seekers trapped in limbo at sea for lengthy periods.

France and Germany have given their green light to the new system, which could also involve Luxembourg, Malta, Portugal, Romania and Spain, the Repubblica and Stampa dailies said. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is expected to discuss the plan with France’s President Emmanuel Macron when the latter visits Rome next week.

It will then be studied in more detail at a meeting of interior ministers on September 23 in Malta, ahead of a European summit in October in Luxembourg. “There is great willingness to immediately reach even a temporary accord on the redistribution of migrants, which can then be fine tuned,” Conte said on Wednesday during a visit to Brussels to meet European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen. — AFP

