Italian and Omani experts discuss cancer prevention through Mediterranean Diet. On the occasion of the Italian Cuisine Week, on Monday, November 11, 2019 the Embassy of Italy and the Ministry of Health, in cooperation with the Royal Hospital Muscat and the European School of Oncology presented a workshop devoted to the benefits of the Mediterranean diet on health.

Experts from Italy and Oman shared their researches and experiences, discussing the multifaceted aspects and benefits of a healthy lifestyle through food.

The seminar was inaugurated by the Ambassador of Italy, Federica Favi, in the presence of the Director General of the Royal Hospital, Dr Qasem Al Salmi, a number of doctors from Italy and Oman and members of the Omani medical community.

During the medical seminar, prominent representatives of the Italian and Omani schools of medicine discussed the main advantages linked to healthy diet in the prevention of cancer, diabetes and heart diseases, thus providing a platform to exchange and raise awareness on nutrition as a key component of a healthy life.

The European School of Oncology was founded by Umberto Veronesi, the father of Italian oncology, in 1982, with the aim of contributing to the reduction of deaths from cancer due to late diagnosis or inadequate treatment. The School is the oldest and most structured organization exclusively dedicated to increasing the knowledge of health professionals in all fields of cancer medicine, under the auspices of international scientific committee and advisory board.

The Italian Cuisine Week aims at raising awareness of Italy’s culture of gastronomy, focusing on quality, authentic Italian taste and food as lifestyle. The theme of the 2019 edition is Food Education, the Culture of Taste, concentrating on the balance between the pleasure of good food and the advantage of a healthy life.

